JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans are moving forward for a pedestrian bridge at the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex.

According to the Northside Sun, the bridge would cross Lakeland Drive and connect the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame with the Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

The pedestrian bridge and golf course remodel were included in a $13.2 million project to revamp LeFleur’s Bluff Complex. However, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) vetoed the project which was included in a state infrastructure bill.

The master plan for the bridge includes building a joint entrance to the museums and improvements to parking.

An additional grant of about $546,000 from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation will provide for more work on the master plan.