Plans to rename JPD headquarters after late Sheriff Lee Vance still on

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mission to rename the Jackson Police Department is still active.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes called a press conference to announce the meeting of the public property committee which will take place Tuesday, November 2 to vote the proposal to name the JPD after the late Sheriff Lee Vance.

“Not only was he chief of police in this community at Jackson, then he became Sheriff, but he was one of those law enforcement who gave his all. He loved his job, he loved his citizens in Jackson, he loved his citizens in Hinds County and we loved him. The tragic death is one we want to march by having something named in his honor in this city this county and in this state,” said Councilman Stokes.

Stokes hopes this will happen as quickly as the first of the year not just the vote but the signs up.