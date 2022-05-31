JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at the Jackson Zoo announced a Play Day at the zoo will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a free carousel ride, the Bounce-A-Roo jumps, the Splash Pad, fun physical activities, and see the animals enjoy cool enrichment. All activities are included in regular admission, and advance tickets with debit or credit are already available in the online Admissions and Gift shop.

Used clothes, household textiles, and aluminum beverage cans will be accepted as donations and recycled. To view a full list of acceptable items, visit www.jzkeepers.com.