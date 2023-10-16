HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced on Monday that Pod-A at the Hinds County Detention Center has been closed.

Last week, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office conducted dual operations with Metro SWAT, other law enforcement agencies and Core Civil Corrections in Tallahatchie County to transfer 200 detainees to that facility.

Jones said Pod-A has been known as one of the most challenging housing units for several years and lacked proper security measures and physical plant issues. As a result, officials deemed that it was necessary to close the unit and reduce the population at the facility by transferring the 200 detainees.