JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 9th grade from Jackson Prep is competing in the Poetry Out Loud national semifinals.

Noble Wilkinson talked about his achievement after winning the state competition. Wilkinson said he got involved with poetry after his English teacher gave an assignment to learn one poem, memorize it and recite it to the class.

After the assignment, Wilkinson’s teacher asked him compete in the school competition, which led to him winning and proceeding to the regional and state competitions.

Wilkinson is part of the final 55 people to make it to the national competition.

The poetry Out Loud National Semifinals can be seen Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. on www.arts.gov.