JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Village Apartments near building 14.

Officer Sam Brown said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside of his vehicle at the apartment complex.

According to one of the occupants inside the vehicle, an unidentified man walked up to the vehicle to exchange a gun with Esco. They said the suspect took the weapon and fired several shots, striking Esco.

The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he died due to his injuries.

Police have not released any additional information about a suspect or motive.