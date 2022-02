JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested the suspect accused of breaking into the Downtown Snack Shop.

Police arrested Shaquetta Roberson on Tuesday, February 22. According to Officer Sam Brown, Roberson was observed breaking into the business on East Capitol Street.

A witness said Roberson broke the glass with a rock, walked into the business and took a six pack of beer.

Roberson was charged with business burglary.