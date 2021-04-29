Police arrest two suspects in shooting death of 16-year-old in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police have arrested two teens in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Lakendric Cortez Francis. He was shot and killed Saturday on I-55 near Old Agency Road in Ridgeland.

Francis was on his way to get a haircut when the shooting took place. The police said it could have stemmed from a misunderstanding or argument that’s been ongoing.

15-year-old Marcus Luckett has been charged with murder and 16-year-old Kevin Harris has been charged with accessory after the fact. Both suspects and Francis attended Canton High School.

The deadly shooting this past weekend near the Renaissance brought in multiple agencies. Investigators said this is a tragedy all the way around.

“It’s terrible that this is where we are in society right now. I can’t imagine what these families are going through on both sides. As a parent, knowing that your child is out there and took a life possibly took a life and there is a family out there who lost a son,” said Ridgeland Police Patrol Commander Lt. Brian Myers.

The break in the case came when the suspects car was found in south Jackson. Authorities made the arrest in Canton Thursday morning.