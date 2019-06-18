Police: Drive-by shooter of 7-year-old boy ID'd

BROOKHAVEN, Miss.(WJTV) - The Brookhaven Police Dept. is now looking for a man, whom they say killed a 7-year-old boy in a recent Brookhaven drive-by shooting.

Police identify John Weathersby as the killer.

On Wednesday, Quantivious Allen was inside his home, playing video games, when he was suddenly hit by a 7.62-caliber round from an AK-47.

Little Allen did not die immediately. He was airlifted to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.