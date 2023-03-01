CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after they said a driver was killed when he crashed into a building.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the crash happened on Peace Street around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Brown said the driver, Kenny Fisher, came across the railroad track on Peace Street and crashed into the building. The police chief said it appeared Fisher was driving too fast when he hit the building.

Fisher died at the scene.

According to Brown, the part of the building that was struck by the vehicle was vacant.