YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton has brought on more officers to the department, and he plans to hire more.

The Yazoo Herald reported there was just one officer patrolling the streets in the evenings when Hampton took on his role in May. He said low manpower and uncertified officers were challenges he had to face.

Hampton said the Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave him approval to hire three new officers. Those officers will soon head into weekend patrol with five or six other officers who are already on the streets. He said the department has about 18 certified officers now, both full-time and part-time. Two officers will soon head into the state training academy.

According to the newspaper, Hampton plans to hire about eight more officers, which would make the department fully-staffed.