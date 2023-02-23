JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police and Jackson Public School (JPS) Campus Enforcement are investigating an incident outside of Whitten Middle School.

A heavy police presence was seen outside the school after a report of gunshots outside of the school.

JPS officials released a statement confirming that there were reports of gunshots outside the school. However, the incident did not happen on school property.

District leaders said students and staff are safe. School is still in session.

This is an ongoing investigation.