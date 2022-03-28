PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in McComb on Sunday that left one person dead and two wounded.

The call came in just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the Presley Banquet Hall, they found the structure and cars had been riddled with bullet holes.

“I actually saw a few cars that were shot up, some shots to the building, a fence. A fence was torn down in several places. We had the deceased there and shell casings scattered around the parking lot,” said McComb Police Department Chief Detective Victoria Carter.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Frankiyon Bates of Magnolia. A man and a woman were also wounded. Police said the community isn’t cooperating.

“Didn’t get a lot of cooperation from some of the people that were inside. We’ve been trying hard to get witnesses to come forward. That’s been a problem. We haven’t had much cooperation with the public on this one,” said Carter.

“It’s just sad. I knew his mother. I taught him. It’s just a sad situation. It touched me because when I heard about it, I was in Church. I was just taken back by it,” said one neighbor.

Police are trying to determine exactly how many shots were fire on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the McComb Police Department at (601)-684-7956.