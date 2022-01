MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

According to police, 35-year-old Marvin Swington was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lucky’s Quik Stop at 800 Summit Street just before 10:00 p.m.

There is a no motive at this time ,and no arrest has been made.

WJTV 12 News will provide updates as information becomes available.