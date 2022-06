VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a business in Vicksburg on Thursday, June 2.

Vicksburg Daily News reported $2,300 was stolen from behind the counter at Muddy Magnolias on South Frontage Road. Police said the theft happened around 4:00 p.m.

According to the newspaper, the money was stolen while the salesperson was busy with a customer. Vicksburg police are investigating the incident.