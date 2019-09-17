Police look for alleged peeping Tom

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in Jackson.

Tyrone J. Jerigan was arrested by JPD for two counts of Felony Voyeurism.

According to JPD, when Jernigan appeared before a Municipal Court Judge for his initial appearance, one of his bond conditions was that he had to report to a facility to undergo an evaluation for sexual deviance. Jerigan failed to report to the designated facility as ordered and also failed to return to court for a scheduled appearance to follow up on this matter.

He has not returned and appeared before the judge.

A Contempt of Court warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Authorities believe he is possibly hiding in the Jackson, Mississippi area or Kenner, Louisianna where is originally from.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)