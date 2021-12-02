Police: Madison teen found safe

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Kathryn Rix Warren has been canceled. She has been located and is safe, according to Mississippi Bureau Investigation and Madison Police.

Madison police are working to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

They said Kathryn Rix Warren, who also goes by Katy, was last seen leaving her home in the St. Ives subdivision of Madison on December 2 around 12:30 p.m. The home is located near Madison Avenue and Rice Road.

Warren is described as 5’11” tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has short, brown curly hair. Warren was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jeans and black converse tennis shoes.

Police said foul play is not suspect, but Warren may be in need of medication. If you know where she is located, contact the Madison Police Department at (601) 856-6111.