KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting.

Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Investigators said the man, who has not been identified, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.