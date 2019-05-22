Local News

Police: Man shot by girlfriend after hitting her with a blunt object

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 01:57 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 01:59 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a domestic-related shooting on Brown Street.

A male was shot by his girlfriend after assaulting her with a blunt object.

The male and female were transported with injuries.

The conditions are unknown at this time.

Charges are currently pending.

 

