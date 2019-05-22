Police: Man shot by girlfriend after hitting her with a blunt object
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a domestic-related shooting on Brown Street.
A male was shot by his girlfriend after assaulting her with a blunt object.
The male and female were transported with injuries.
The conditions are unknown at this time.
Charges are currently pending.
