MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Magee police are investigating after one person was killed during an accidental shooting.

The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13 at SASE Apartments on Raleigh Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased due to a single gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Mitchell Page.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy was with Page at the time of the shooting. They said the two were playing with the gun when it accidentally discharged and killed Page.

The case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for further review.