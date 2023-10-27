MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police are stepping up their presence at Madison Central High School after fights between students this week.

“On occasion, the bad decisions of several students can shift away from all the good going on at the school. You may have heard about a few isolated fights between students this week. While adults quickly intervened in each case and no on was injured, any kind of disruptive behavior in school is not acceptable,” said Madison Central Principal Teague Burchfield.

The principal said all reported infractions are investigated. Disciplinary actions could include removal from the school community and referral to the Academic Options Center.

Police said there will be an increased presence of officers at Madison Central for the upcoming days to make sure the students have a safe learning environment.