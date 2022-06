JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man’s body was found on Wooddell Drive Thursday morning.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found by someone who passed by the area. The victim had been shot and was lying in the street.

Hearn said there are no suspects at this time.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, there was no identification on the body.