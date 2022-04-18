VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to separate calls of a bar fight and a drive-by shooting on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The Vicksburg Post reported the bar fight happened around 1:40 a.m. at Jacque’s Bar, and the shooting happened at a KFC restaurant on Clay Street.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said officers who responded to the bar reported one woman had a cut over her eye and another woman had cuts, bruises and a stab wound on her forehead. Both women were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment. Several others were reportedly involved in the fight. Police are working to identify the combatants.

In the second incident, the Vicksburg Post reported a dark-colored car fired two shots into a gray GMC Yukon at KFC. Two men and a woman were inside the Yukon. The Yukon’s occupants said someone in the car’s front passenger seat fired a shot and someone in the backseat fired from a long gun. One of the men in the Yukon was injured in his shoulder and had a cut under his left eye.

There were no life-threatening injuries from either incident.