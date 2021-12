FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police responded to a shooting at the Reflection Pointe Apartments on Tuesday night around 10:30.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered one person had been shot in the arm. It’s unknown if the person received medical treatment.

Police said the scene was secured, and there was no active shooter.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.