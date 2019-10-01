Police search for Canton man accused of raping and impregnating 14-year-old girl

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Canton police are searching for a 33-year-old man who is suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl and getting her pregnant.

According to Investigator Lt. Terence Ware, On February 13, 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services contacted Canton police after they received a report from medical personnel at the hospital the young girl gave birth in.

Initially, it was believed the young girl got pregnant by her 16-year-old boyfriend. After a deeper investigation, DNA evidence concluded someone else was the father. That’s when the girls told police about 38-year-old Desmond Cheeks.

Investigator Lt. Terence Ware says, “The initial information that they received was the boyfriend was 16. Upon looking into the information they discovered the person was actually much older about 38 years old. Basically it was disclosed to us through the child that he is the father of the child and we have been looking for him and like I’ve said we haven’t had any luck in finding him.”

The Canton police believe Cheeks is still in the Canton area. If you know any information, call the Canton police at 601-859-2121.

