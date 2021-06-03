Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting at Edgewood Terrace in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A manhunt is underway for 22-year-old Jocquize Williams who is responsible for fatally shooting a man and kidnapping a mother and child at Edgewood Terrace on Thursday in Jackson.

According to authorities, the mother Tamora Simms and her toddler Amarion Simms has since been found safe in Holmes County. Sheriff Willie March said the two were driven to the station Thursday night by Williams who is still on the run.

Williams shot and killed 24-year-old Anthony Lindsey Jr. at Edgewood Terrace around 3:30 p.m. 12 News was told Williams is Simms ex-boyfriend.

JPD said Williams was seen leaving the scene in a white dodge challenger with the license plate HLB6391. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

Courtesy of Jackson Police Department

Courtesy of Jackson Police Department

12 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.