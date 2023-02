JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed during a dice game on Sunday, February 26.

According to Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lampton Avenue.

Buckley said investigators have not identified a motive for the shooting, but he said people were playing a dice game when the shooting happened.

There are no suspects at this time.