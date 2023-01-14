NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teenagers are behind bars after allegedly crashing into and burglarizing a store in Natchez on Saturday, January 14.

Officials with the Natchez Police Department (NPD) said officers responded to reports of a crash around 5:13 a.m. at Bowie’s Outfitters on U.S. 61 South. Officers found a white van unoccupied in front of the business.

According to witnesses, a male got out of the van and appeared to be looking out for the driver. After a few minutes, the driver drove into the front of the building, knocking down a glass wall. Two males went inside the store for a few minutes before leaving the scene without the van.

NPD officials said two teenagers were found walking in the area wearing the same clothes seen on video surveillance footage from the store. They were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.