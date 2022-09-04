YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes.

The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated.

Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the officer noticed she had a pipe in her purse. She then allegedly told the officer she had meth inside her purse, too. Hampton said she also told the officer that she uses meth as part of her rituals and medicine.

According to the newspaper, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. She was booked into the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.