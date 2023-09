JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a woman was stabbed by her estranged husband on Friday, September 8.

The incident happened inside of a vehicle while the woman and the suspect were driving in the Old Canton Road area.

Officer Sam Brown said the woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He said officers are searching for the suspect.

According to Brown, this incident is isolated, and the two are not residents in the area.