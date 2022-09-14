ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) responsible for vandalizing political signs in the county.

Investigators said they were notified about the vandalism on September 12. The signs that were vandalized were those of current County Prosecutor and candidate for Circuit Court Judge Carmen Brooks Drake.

Drake’s sign on Martin Luther King Street at West Stiers Lane was defaced over the weekend.

The citizens of Adams County are better than these acts of vandalism. It’s your right to vote for the candidate of your choosing in any election but you do not have a right to destroy their signs, which are their personal property. We are asking for the candidates to continue to report these types of incidents and for the public’s help in finding those responsible. Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has any information regarding the vandalism, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.