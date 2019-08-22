Poll: Who do you think won the #MSGOPGovDebate?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The only televised GOP gubernatorial debate of ahead of Tuesday’s runoff has ended. The candidates had the chance to speak and now it’s your turn for your voice to heard.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. took part in this evening’s event.

Reeves has raised more money than anyone in the open race for governor, followed by Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood. Hood will face the winner of the GOP race.

The date for the runoff is Tuesday, August 27.

The general election is Nov. 5.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)