Voter attempts Waller but chooses Reeves instead: Glitch

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office reported a problem at the Burgess precinct in Lafayette County this morning.

They released a statement:

“Our Office was made aware this morning that one (1) TSX machine was malfunctioning in the Republican Primary at the Burgess precinct in Lafayette County. We contacted the county. The county dispatched a technician to the precinct and the tablet is being replaced. To our knowledge, only one (1) machine was malfunctioning. Apparently, 19 votes were cast prior to the error being detected. Our Office does not run party primaries. Additionally, TSX machines are county-owned and it is the responsibility of the parties in the primary election to test the machines.”

The statement came after a voter’s video comes to the light on Facebook.

Regardless of who you vote for, make sure your vote is cast correctly. This happened to me this morning. As soon as the screen appeared, Reeves name was already marked. I started videoing after that. A poll worker said it happened to her as well. I ended up tapping the “x” to get it to clear, then I was able to cast my vote for Waller, Jr. #vote #wallerforgovernorETA: I called 1(800) 829-6786 Election Hotline and reported the issue. Posted by Ethan Peterson on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Problems in Edwards

12 News’ Shay O’Connor was live in Edwards, where there were some poll problems.

The person who designates the republican ballots was not here when the doors opened. We are told the person did not get here until about 9 am.

Two hours after the doors opened.

Bill Kirk says he and his wife were here when the doors opened.. since there was no one here to hand out ballots, they had to come back later.

Bill Kirk Edward says, “I did reach out to the commissioner who says they are not sure on why exactly the republican ballot distributer was not present.”

