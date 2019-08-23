Popeyes on HWY 18 is out of chicken sandwiches: Would you like a leg or thigh?

12 News discovered that the Popeyes on Highway 18 is out of chicken sandwiches while picking up a 14-piece for Terrance Friday’s going away potluck.

The store has signs placed around the whole building, informing customers that their new Chicken Sandwiches will be back soon.

The signs say: “We apologize that this location is out of Chicken Sandwiches. Please take this time to enjoy any of our other Louisiana favorites. That you for your patronage.”

No, lord! Don’t take my chicken sandmich away from me. Posted by DeAngelo Marquise on Friday, August 23, 2019

A correction has been made to let viewers know it was HWY 18, not HWY 80.