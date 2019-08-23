Popeyes on HWY 18 is out of chicken sandwiches: Would you like a leg or thigh?

12 News discovered that the Popeyes on Highway 18 is out of chicken sandwiches while picking up a 14-piece for Terrance Friday’s going away potluck.
The store has signs placed around the whole building, informing customers that their new Chicken Sandwiches will be back soon.
The signs say: “We apologize that this location is out of Chicken Sandwiches. Please take this time to enjoy any of our other Louisiana favorites. That you for your patronage.”
A correction has been made to let viewers know it was HWY 18, not HWY 80.