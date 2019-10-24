Popeyes sandwich to make a comeback in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Back by popular demand! Popeye’s chicken sandwich will make an appearance in November according Bloomberg.

The tasty sandwich sold out just two weeks after it first hit menus in August.

It sparked a feud with Chick-fil-A on social media, having customers choose which chicken sandwich is the best.

Popeyes plans to hire hundreds of more workers and will dedicate up two people per store to make the sandwich because back in August they were not ready.

The release date is pending.