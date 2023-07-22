The Crooked Letter Kitchen will open its doors in Pelahatchie on Monday, July 24. (WJTV)

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A new restaurant will open its doors in Pelahatchie on Monday, July 24.

The Crooked Letter Kitchen started as a small food truck and became pretty popular. The food truck business was voted “Best in Mississippi” by Mississippi Magazine three years in a row.

The owners, Jonathan and Kimberly Beard, said they couldn’t have guessed their business would become so big.

“It was just supposed to be for fun. I mean, it was just like every entrepreneur’s dream, you know, that that that loves to cook and has a background in culinary that, you know, ‘Hey, I want to open up a food truck.’ So, we did. People started calling in neighborhoods, and we just kind of went with it and ran,” said Jonathan Beard.

The Crooked Letter Kitchen is located on Highway 43 near East Rankin Academy.

The business will only take reservations for the first three days. Starting on Thursday, July 27, they will be open to all.