RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Mediterranean eatery in Jackson will open a second location in Ridgeland.

According to the Madison County Journal, Aplόs will open at the the Renaissance at Colony Park. A lease for a space near the Malco has been signed and will begin construction immediately.

The Renaissance location will include seating for between 150 and 200 diners and will also include carryout and delivery options.

The scheduled opening date is Father’s Day weekend.