CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a man, who allegedly broke into a bank.

On July 10, deputies said they were contact by a Bank Plus manager about a break-in that happened around 10:20 p.m. on July 9.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as 36-year-old Terrance Jones, Port Gibson, through surveillance video.

Jones was arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a commercial building, and more charges are pending against him.