HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash that killed a Port Gibson man.

The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Highway 18 in Hinds County.

According to MHP, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by 47-year-old Marlon T. McDonald, was traveling east on Highway 18 when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

McDonald died at the scene. Investigators said he was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.