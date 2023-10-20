VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi River level hit -1.23 at Vicksburg on Thursday, October 19.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Port of Vicksburg is operating under a restricted capacity. The river level is expected to stay at or below -1 through Monday, October 23, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Mississippi River has been experiencing a low level due to drought conditions.

Cody Eckhardt, deputy chief of operations with the Mississippi Valley Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, told WJTV 12 News last week that they have dredges moving along the Mississippi River to make sure the river doesn’t fall below nine-feet deep to help barges move commodities.