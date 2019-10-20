Possible bomb threat at Clinton Walmart

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: Clinton Police are leading an active investigation to find the suspect responsible for threatening the Walmart along US Highway 80 in Clinton.

A non-specific threat was called into Clinton Police Dispatch around 3:37 p.m. Sunday evening, causing authorities to follow threat protocol immediately.

Walmart officials notified employees and shoppers to evacuate the establishment while bomb squads and K9 Units completed the inside search.

After confirming there were no injuries or foul play, officials declared that the person responsible is currently facing a felony under the Mississippi Touristic Threats Law.

——————————————————————————————————————–

Authorities are searching the premises of Clinton Walmart after a report of a non-specific threat was made to the Clinton Police Department.

Cheif Hayman is set to hold a press conference about the incident in Walmart’s parking lot shortly.

12 News Justin Devonn and Gary Burton are on the scene to give you live updates.