WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren and Issaquena County authorities responded to an area near Steele Bayou after receiving a call about possible human remains.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a hunter found a suspicious item believed to be attached to human remains on Monday, January 16.

The Issaquena County coroner retrieved the item and sent it to the crime lab to be examined.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said it appeared the item had been in the area for a long period of time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is also assisting with the case.