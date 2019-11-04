Possible Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Many people are keeping a close on the possible flooding of the Pearl River since this year’s October was documented as the wettest ever in Jackson.

It crested above 31 feet which raised the threat of minor flooding.

Ricky Moore Hinds County Emergency Management Director says, “We don’t see this level so high in October. It’s normally our dry month. We are moving into the wet months now. We’ll be watching it during the winter months and see. It could be a long winter. I don’t know what the forecast is or how wet but we’ll be watching it because we don’t like to see the river and the Rez this full this time of year.”

Moore says river levels become a threat at 34 feet.

Officials say they are keeping a close eye on the river.

One to two inches of rain is expected to hit the area towards the end of the week