Possible tornado strikes McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) - Widespread damage is evident throughout the city of McComb.

Crews and people in the community are already starting to clean up. WJTV 12s Katey Roh has this update.



In just minutes--maybe even seconds, McComb's weather went from bad to worse. Harry Short lives in McComb.

"Probably wasn't 10 seconds"

"How long did it feel?"

"It felt like 5 hours"

"All of a sudden it just changed and the weather was like crazy."

Throughout the city trees are laying atop houses, in the middle of the street, many are dangling on powerlines.

"This powerline right here, our car was in front of his and the line is actually sitting on his car and missed ours by a little bit and there wasn't much clearance between mine and that car but I'm able to get in it because I'm afraid to touch the charger with the power lines sitting on top of it."

Chinwendy Anazi witnessed the damage.

"It's really bad, the whole roof collapsed down and it was almost touching the floor."

Even though more rain is heading this way, people are already doing their part to help those that need it. People like Tyler Boone.

"We saw friends over here and the tree that fell on her house...and we kinda jumped into action...it makes me feel really good that I can kind of give back to the community, and help any way that I can."

"I am so grateful because it could have been so much worse, and you know the few trees and everything it could have been extensive damage...fortunately it didn't go that way all the damage we received is stuff that can be replaced."

Remember downed powerlines could still be dangerous and still have electricity running through them. So stay away from them if you come across them.





According to the authorities with the Emergency Operations Center in McComb, the city and parts of Pike County have been hit hard by the severe weather.

Damage indicates there may have been tornadic activity in the area. Initial reports include a roof torn from a restaurant, damage to the Wal-Mart, trees down on home and debris, flooding and trees along Delaware Avenue.