Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested overnight in Florida
Post deleted of Sheriff warning citizens about possible kidnapping

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Facebook post, released on Victor P. Mason’s page, warning citizens to watch their children has been deleted.

In the post released on November 7, Victor P. Mason said a black van with tinted windows attempted to kidnap two women in the Virden Addition area by three men.

The post was shared on Facebook over 2,000 times, sending the metro area into a frenzy.

Now, people are wondering why the post has been deleted.

12 News reached out to Sheriff Mason to ask him a few questions. We are waiting for a response.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

