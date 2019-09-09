Post on social media threatens safety of Murrah High School

The Jackson Public School released a statement after receiving threats via social media.
JPS is aware of a social media post circulating that threatens the safety of Murrah High School. The school and Campus Enforcement is taking precautionary measures to assess any potential threats. School is in session and we encourage all parents to send their scholars to school today. We do take such posts very seriously and will collaborate with local law enforcement officials to investigate fully. Any threat to the safety and welfare of our staff and students will be addressed using the penalties outlined in our district policies and state laws.JPS