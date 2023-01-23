JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop.

Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the officer’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Martin said the suspect was able to get away, but they have been identified. Anyone with information about the incident can call Capitol Police at (601)-359-1325.