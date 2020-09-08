Power outage at Clinton Junior High School to affect return to school

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to a power outage at Clinton Junior High School, students in grades 7th-8th will not have class on September 8, virtually or on campus. Before the outage, students in grades, 7-12 were slated to return to campus on Tuesday in a hybrid format with Team Clinton reporting to campus. 

According to the Clinton Public School District, students who attend CJHS who are part of Team Clinton will report to campus on Wednesday, September 9 while students who are part of Team Arrows will participate virtually.

All other campuses will continue with instruction in the hybrid format. 

Students in grades K-6 and 9-12 who are part of Team Clinton will report to campus. Students in grades K-6 and 9-12 who are part of Team Arrows will commence with virtual instruction. 

