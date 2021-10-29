Prayer vigil crashed by protesters at Jackson’s abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A peaceful prayer vigil turned into a shouting match outside of Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Fondren.

This comes after the Live Action pro-life advocacy group came to Jackson to protest the state’s only abortion clinic.

What started off as a quiet candlelight prayer vigil quickly erupted into a shouting match between live action supporters and the Pink House Defenders. Both sides stand firm in their beliefs in what’s right, but people in the Fondren District are getting tired of all the noise.

“You don’t mess with the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the pink house is here to stay,” said Derenda Hancock, organizer of the Pink House Defenders.

Members of the live action prolife group gathered outside of the Women’s Clinic with signs and projecting the number 2,363.

“2363 is again the number of babies that are killed every single day through dismemberment, their poisoned to death, the have their arms and legs torn off. It’s a violent procedure and people need to know that and so the point of this campaign is to show the world who is dying, how they’re being killed and who is harmed,” said Live Action director of social media, Devin Sena.

The prolife advocates came to raise awareness about the Supreme Court hearing arguments soon that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade.

“If Roe V Wade is overturned, what no one understands is it’s not just going to be abortion. Once that’s overturned all rights are at question. That would be the right to marry for LGBTQ people. It would be a huge list of rights that they’re going to have the ability to take away. This is not just about abortion,” said Derenda Hancock.

The Pink House Defenders are no strangers to protesters and feel now it’s time to fight back.

“It’s something we’ve got to do for pregnant people across the nation. This is live action and they’re a huge well funded anti abortion group that has invaded our city tonight out of nowhere and we’re not going to stand here and take that silently.”

“Our goal is complete legal protection for children in the womb just as children outside the womb are protected children inside should be as well. We can’t expect peace in our country when babies are being killed,” said Sena.

For the people who live, work and visit the Fondren are growing tired of the constant protesting.

“Whether you agree with abortion or not it definitely makes people just upset when you’re walking in a really cute neighborhood like the Fondren and you hear people yelling at you or coming up to the Bean and yelling at our customers sitting on the porch and it just intensifies things and it’s not a very conversational or gracious way to go about things,” said Fondren worker, Payton Bischoff.

In December, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in The Mississippi Case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.