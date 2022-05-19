JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The JPS Hinds Pre-K Collaborative is hosting a “Sno Biz Enrollment Blizzard” on Saturday, May 21 to enroll students in Pre-K through twelfth grade for the 2022-2033 school year.

Enrollment events are scheduled at the following times at Sno Biz locations throughout the City of Jackson:

Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Old Canton Road Sno Biz located at 6230 Old Canton Road

Saturday, May 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Northside Drive Sno Biz located at 311 W Northside Drive

The enrollment process will take 10 minutes if parents have all of the required documentation and information for each child, which includes:

A state ID or driver’s license.

A certified birth certificate (long form)

A Mississippi Immunization Compliance Form 121 (updated)

Two proofs of residence within in the school zone the child will attend.

Legal paperwork (i.e., adoption, court order, guardianship, etc.)

Children who are enrolled in the Pre-K program during the event will receive a snow cone voucher and free books. Snow cones and books will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last.