JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The JPS Hinds Pre-K Collaborative is hosting a “Sno Biz Enrollment Blizzard” on Saturday, May 21 to enroll students in Pre-K through twelfth grade for the 2022-2033 school year.
Enrollment events are scheduled at the following times at Sno Biz locations throughout the City of Jackson:
- Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Old Canton Road Sno Biz located at 6230 Old Canton Road
- Saturday, May 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Northside Drive Sno Biz located at 311 W Northside Drive
The enrollment process will take 10 minutes if parents have all of the required documentation and information for each child, which includes:
- A state ID or driver’s license.
- A certified birth certificate (long form)
- A Mississippi Immunization Compliance Form 121 (updated)
- Two proofs of residence within in the school zone the child will attend.
- Legal paperwork (i.e., adoption, court order, guardianship, etc.)
Children who are enrolled in the Pre-K program during the event will receive a snow cone voucher and free books. Snow cones and books will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last.